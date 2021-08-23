Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for 3.5% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth $17,787,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,572,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $196.57. 22,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,532. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

