CryptEx Price Hits $17.76 on Major Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $17.76 or 0.00036119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.51 million and $3,163.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

