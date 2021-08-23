CryptEx Price Hits $17.76 on Major Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.76 or 0.00036119 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $3,163.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,153.60 or 0.99972584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00043114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00073729 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001002 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009278 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.