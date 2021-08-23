CryptoBonusMiles Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $19,452.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00826139 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002065 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

