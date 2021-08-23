CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Hits $0.0055

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $504,831.26 and approximately $17,510.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00055472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00129630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00159285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,972.42 or 1.00204700 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.21 or 0.00994993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.06 or 0.06705505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.