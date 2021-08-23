Crypton Achieves Market Cap of $779,893.21 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded 88.4% higher against the US dollar. Crypton has a market capitalization of $779,893.21 and approximately $3.26 million worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00131091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00162317 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,380,903 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

