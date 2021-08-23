Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 17,496 Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,496 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 418,988 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 637.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Roth Capital lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.46 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $216.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

