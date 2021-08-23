Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,131 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 503,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $372.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,735 shares of company stock worth $86,828. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

