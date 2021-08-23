Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accolade by 124.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after buying an additional 2,938,598 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at $54,050,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Accolade by 305.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after buying an additional 1,175,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 58.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after buying an additional 711,660 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at $21,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACCD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $42.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

