Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,074 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 121.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CIT Group by 1,116.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

