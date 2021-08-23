Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $53,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

