Curecoin (CURE) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $347.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.78 or 0.00376250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,231,376 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

