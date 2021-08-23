CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Analysts

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.28.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CVR Energy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

