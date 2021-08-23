CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Up 8.3%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.81. Approximately 8,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 761,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

