CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 206.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 1,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $227.70 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

