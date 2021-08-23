CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 128,660 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.45% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ballantyne Strong by 109.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,189 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 62,745 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 34,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $181,188.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $3.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

