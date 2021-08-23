CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,446 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $55.24 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38.

