CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 765,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,697,000 after purchasing an additional 522,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $429.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $405.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

