CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,314 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

