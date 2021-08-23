DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $2.36 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $86.89 million and $5.79 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00004754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00133099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00161657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,591.81 or 0.99960883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.64 or 0.01019205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.59 or 0.06677101 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

