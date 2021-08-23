Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DBCCF stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.