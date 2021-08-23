DeHive (DHV) Price Reaches $1.22 on Major Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. DeHive has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00132525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00161145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,529.25 or 0.99933213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.37 or 0.01017653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.28 or 0.06634642 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

