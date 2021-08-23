Derwent London (LON:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,803.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,803 ($49.69) and last traded at GBX 3,724 ($48.65), with a volume of 5505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,740 ($48.86).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,444 ($45.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,549.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.59%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

