Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shot up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.35. 199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 152,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.97.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,837,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

