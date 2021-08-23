DEXTools 1-Day Volume Tops $3.71 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $85.62 million and $3.71 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 105.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00016331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.58 or 0.00824184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00101819 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,916,864 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

