DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) vs. Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Financial Comparison

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Paltalk alerts:

This table compares Paltalk and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk 22.32% 25.35% 19.10% DHI Group -41.36% 4.22% 2.24%

70.5% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paltalk and DHI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $12.83 million 2.24 $1.37 million N/A N/A DHI Group $136.88 million 1.39 -$30.01 million $0.16 23.63

Paltalk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DHI Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paltalk and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

DHI Group has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.12%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Paltalk.

Risk and Volatility

Paltalk has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paltalk beats DHI Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.