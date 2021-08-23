Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 121,282 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,282 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $275,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

