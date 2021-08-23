Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 26,106 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $225,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,889. The firm has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.