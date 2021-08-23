Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $120.81 Million Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,380,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,941 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $120,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Ashland Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.77. 212,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,347. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $95.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

