Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $959,622.88 and $367.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.27 or 0.00654862 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001899 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000759 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.