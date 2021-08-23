Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.32. 22,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,657. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

