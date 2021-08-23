DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. DigitalBits has a market cap of $150.86 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.83 or 0.00547228 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003289 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.69 or 0.01175023 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,266,813 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

