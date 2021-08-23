DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) & Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Head to Head Comparison

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DigitalBridge Group and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80

DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus price target of $64.63, suggesting a potential downside of 14.29%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Risk & Volatility

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.24 billion 2.71 -$2.68 billion ($3.60) -1.89 Ryman Hospitality Properties $524.47 million 7.91 -$417.39 million ($2.71) -27.82

Ryman Hospitality Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalBridge Group. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalBridge Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group -56.14% -4.68% -1.45% Ryman Hospitality Properties -79.64% -240.52% -10.11%

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business. The Digital Operating segment composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate operating companies. The Digital other segment composed of equity interests in digital investment vehicles. The Wellness Infrastructure segment composed of a diverse portfolio of senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, and hospitals. The Other segment comprised of other equity and debt investments and non-digital investment management business. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. * The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

