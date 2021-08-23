DigitalNote Hits 24-Hour Volume of $160,974.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 43.6% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and $160,974.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.19 or 0.00644102 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,054,796,837 coins and its circulating supply is 5,913,815,744 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

