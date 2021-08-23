Digitex Price Tops $0.0042 (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.95 or 0.00834019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00103903 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

