Dimecoin (DIME) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 15% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 77.4% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $808.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00090476 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

