Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,138.00

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,138 ($41.00) and last traded at GBX 3,078 ($40.21), with a volume of 2443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,064 ($40.03).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities upgraded Diploma to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,970.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

