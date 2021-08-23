Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $350,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. United Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $1,813,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.71. 17,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

