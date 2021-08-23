Diversified Portfolios Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. 2,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,325. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.