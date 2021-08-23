Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 6,483 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.07% of Arrow Financial worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth $48,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 75.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth $251,000. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. 2,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,347. The company has a market capitalization of $550.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $38.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

