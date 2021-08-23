Diversified Portfolios Inc. Takes $382,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $394.11. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

