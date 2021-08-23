Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $498.76.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.62. 21,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

