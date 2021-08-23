Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $498.76.
DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DPZ stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.62. 21,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
