Don-key (DON) Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a total market cap of $10.06 million and $912,390.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.85 or 0.00377151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,553,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

