Doyle Wealth Management Buys 2,619 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $119.36. 4,747,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.97. The company has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $120.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

