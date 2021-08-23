Doyle Wealth Management Has $18.37 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.5% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $332.92. 2,015,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.25. The company has a market capitalization of $211.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $334.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

