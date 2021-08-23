Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 2,896 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,858,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,760. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $96.75 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

