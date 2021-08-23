Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.1% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,368,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,643. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $421.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,418,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,893,718. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

