Doyle Wealth Management Sells 1,837 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 73,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Intel by 13.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Intel by 106.1% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 80,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 41,564 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 890,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,524 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,961,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,307,512. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.