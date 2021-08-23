DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $4,988,417.64 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $4,988,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,331,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,099,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,970,200.26.

On Friday, July 23rd, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,752,892.22.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $12,175,048.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $2,985,395.82.

On Friday, June 11th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56.

On Friday, May 28th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $241,361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DKNG. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

