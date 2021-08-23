Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Position Lifted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $48,140,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $4,353,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $842,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of DFH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,371. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

